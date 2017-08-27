Geraldine Faye Dement Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Geraldine Faye Dement passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017
Geraldine was born February 27, 1943.
Family will do services at a later date.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
