Geraldine Faye Dement Obituary

August 27, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Geraldine Faye Dement passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017

Geraldine was born February 27, 1943.

Family will do services at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.