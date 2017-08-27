Gilbert S. Ingram Obituary

ROGERS, Ohio – Gilbert S. Ingram, 88, of Scotts Mill Road, passed away at 6:47 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana, where he had been a patient.

Gilbert was born on April 25, 1929 in Staunton, Virginia, a son of the late Herman and Jennie Peters Ingram and had resided in the area since childhood.

He had owned and operated Ingram’s Berry Farm for over 30 years and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Julia Simplican; a brother, Hubert Ingram and a sister, Lena Turner.

Gilbert is survived by two sons, Craig (Sharon) Ingram, of Westville, Indiana and Eric (Colleen) Ingram of Rogers and a daughter, Diane Miller of Columbiana. He also leaves a brother, Paul Gilbert, Florida; four sisters, Mary of New York, Mazie of West Virginia, and Daisy and Betty, both of Staunton, Virginia; four grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew, Christy and Jaime as well as one great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 at the funeral home with Rev. Mark McTrusty of the Centenary United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will be held in East Carmel Cemetery.