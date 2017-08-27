How Sweep It Is: Scrappers earn 3-game lead over West Virginia

NILES, OH (WKBN)-The Mahoning Valley Scrappers swept the West Virginia Black Bears out of town Sunday afternoon 5-2, and in the process, took a 3-game lead in the Pickney Division over West Virginia.

It wasn’t the best start for the Scrappers, starter Sam Hentges walked leadoff man Chris Sharpe who stole 2nd, then 3rd and would later score when Hentges tried to pickoff a runner at first to give West Virginia a 1-0 lead.

Hentges pitched well despite the early run, going five innings, allowing just one hit with five K’s.

The bulk of the offense came in the 8th for the Scrappers. Will Benson smacked a two-run double to give the Scrappers a 3-2 lead.

Later in the inning, Jonathan Laureano hit a double that brought Benson home. The Scrappers posted four in the inning to secure the win.

Felix Tati (6-3) got the win in relief while Blake Weiman (3-2) took the loss.

Mahoning Valley’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot is 10 as they travel to Batavia to begin a series Monday.