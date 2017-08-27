Ilias M. Maillis Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Ilias M. Maillis, 87 of Campbell passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017.

Ilias was born on May 9, 1930 in Port St. Louis, France to Greek immigrant parents and moved to Greece when he was six years of age. He grew up in extreme hardship among the carpet bombing and air raids of World War II, where he was instrumental at a young age, due to his bravery and tenacity, in assisting his family to survive the hunger and the devastation that surrounded them during those terrible days.

He immigrated to the United States in 1952 and was employed at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, until his enlistment in the U.S. Army in 1954, where he served for three years as a tank mechanic and driver in the 14th armored calvary and the 3rd armored division in Fulda, West Germany.

On September 9, 1956 he married his wife of nearly 62 years, Anna Kouros, on Kalymnos Greece.

Upon his discharge from the army he joined the painters union local 476 and worked as a bridge and high tension tower painter until his retirement in 1991.

He loved his vacations to his home island of Kalymnos Greece, which he enjoyed almost every summer from the time of his retirement where he enjoyed his life to the fullest.

Ilias was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary (Klonaris) Maillis; by his sister, Nomiki (Maillis) Tsagaris and by his baby brother, Yanni who died as a child.

He is survived by his wife, Anna (Kouros) Maillis; his children, Michael I. (Diana) Maillis, of Campbell, Mary (Nick) Frangopoulos, of Youngstown, Harriet (Alan) Dirienzo of Campbell and Father Peter M.(Nancy) Maillis of Trinity, Florida. Ilias is also survived by his grandchildren, Stelio (Katina) Frangopoulos, Anna (Theodosios) Hazimihalis, Anna Dirienzo, Alan J.(Anna) Dirienzo, Marianna P.Maillis, Ilias P.(Megan) Maillis, Ilias N. (Sylvia) Frangopoulos, Alex S. Maillis, Anna M. Maillis, William P. Maillis and Ilias M. Maillis and by his ten great-grandchildren whose company he also enjoyed. In addition Ilias is survived by his siblings, John (Jewel) Maillis of Campbell, Anthony (Joann) Maillis of Campbell, Victor (Ruthann) Maillis of Boardman, Irene (Don) Weekly of Canfield, Harriet (Ronald) Miller of Canfield and Nick Maillis of Tarpon Springs, Florida and by 20 nieces and nephews and many cousins, who loved and respected him located throughout the USA and the world.

Calling hours for friends and family will be between 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and on Friday, September 1, 2017 between 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Ilias’s family condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.