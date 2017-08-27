James D. “Davey” Burdette Obituary

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (Formerly Sharon) – James D. “Davey” Burdette, formerly of Sharon, passed away at 6:24 a.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2017 in Butler Memorial Hospital, following an extended illness. He was 49.

Davey was born on May 11, 1968 in Greenville, the son of Robert B. and Alice G. Betz.

He attended schools in Sharon.

He is survived by four sisters, Alice “Joann” Redmond, Sharon; Margie Small and her husband, Richard, Sharpsville; Connie Kloss of Sharon and Cheryl Reese and her husband, James, West Middlesex and one brother, Ronald Daniels and his wife, Cathy, Sharon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert L. Burdette and an infant, William Daniels.

There will be no calling hours.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.