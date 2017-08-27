Madaline M. Fonce Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Madaline M. Fonce, 99, of Leavittsburg, passed away Sunday morning, August 27, 2017, at Community Skilled Health Care Center in Warren.

She was born June 7, 1918 in Girard, a daughter of Anthony and Rose Marie (Cavalcanti) Vadino.

In her earlier years Madaline worked for US Steel in McDonald, Ohio.

She spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family and later was a volunteer for SCOPE for many years.

She married Carmen “Carl” Fonce July 20, 1946. They shared almost 52 years of marriage and many happy memories together until his passing April 9, 1998.

Madeline attended various churches in the area. Most recently she had attended the Leavittsburg Church of God.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society, served as a Girl Scout leader and was active in many seniors social groups. She enjoyed crafts and playing the hand bells at her church.

She is survived by a daughter, Charmaine M. (Zachary) Wheat, of Leavittsburg; a son, Anthony M. (Laura) Fonce, of Hebron, Indiana; three brothers, Carmen, Joey and Junior Vadino; two sisters, Clara Phillips and Jeannie Barker; three grandchildren, Shana Fleming, Justine (Corey) McGovney and Anthony (Kacie) Fonce and four great-grandchildren, Jonathan McGovney, Jordan Bee, Dominic McGovney and Tate Fonce.

Besides her husband, Madeline was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Karen Vadino, a member of Madaline’s family, officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 30 at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 29 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.