Overdose prevention focus of Salem drug awareness meeting

Family members of those who lost their battle with drugs shined a light on overdose prevention in Salem Sunday night.

The 4th Annual Lights of Change had several guest speakers and lit candles in memory of people lost to overdoses.

One of the speakers was a former drug dealer and addict turned recovery specialist. He was asked what it will take to see an end to the epidemic.

“I’m praying that there is — I’m very optimistic on it,” Chris Carter said. “I think as we can get together as a community and we can pull together as one instead of doing it individually, we can make a difference.”

The event was put on by OhioCAN Change Addiction Now. It goes along with Columbiana County Overdose Awareness Day.

