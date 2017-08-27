Politics take center stage at MTV Video Music Awards

Michael Jackson's eldest daughter called on the VMA audience to "resist"

Jack Antonoff arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Politics demanded a starring role in Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Before the show began, singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff talked on the red carpet about his support for transgender members of the military. Six transgender service members also walked the carpet after President Donald Trump on Friday directed the Pentagon to extend a ban on transgender individuals joining the military but gave the Pentagon the authority to decide the future of openly transgender people already serving. .

Paris Jackson presented the first award of the night, but she preceded it by decrying hate and calling out the Nazis who protested in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month. Michael Jackson’s eldest daughter called on the VMA audience to “resist.”

