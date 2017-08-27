Robert L. Goldhart, Sr. Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Robert L. Goldhart, Sr., age 86, of Vance Street, Greenville, passed away Sunday morning, August 27, 2017 in The Grove at Greenville.

He was born in Greenville on December 14, 1930 to Raymond O. and Florence M. (Reuff) Goldhart.

Bob was a 1948 graduate of Penn High School and had served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

On May 7, 1955 he married the former Alice E. Dollman, she survives.

Bob was employed as a welder for 32 years AMPCO Pittsburgh.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greenville.

Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, working outside and flower gardening, rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins and he loved family gatherings.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Evelyn L. Johnson and her husband, Seth and Sharon E. Stumpff and her husband, Jerry; a son, Robert L. Goldhart, Jr. and his wife, Julie; two sisters, Betty Jane Middleton and Martha Hawk, all of Greenville; a brother, Leonard O. Goldhart of Albion, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Grace Marie Stumpff and two sisters, Florence Allen and Dorothy McCauley.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 30, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Paul Mitchell, officiating.

Burial and military honors rendered by Greenville VFW #3374 will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.