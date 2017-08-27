Storm Team 27: Partly sunny for the second half of the weekend

PANERATHON WEATHER:
Skies will be partly sunny this morning. Temperatures will be climbing out of the 50s into the 60s by late morning. A light East wind.
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For the rest of the weekend temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Sunday. Monday there is a slight chance for rain but the chance for showers increases into Tuesday.
FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny. Isolated sprinkle. (10%)
High: 78
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated shower (20%)
Low: 59
Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower. (10%)
High: 75
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 72 Low: 58
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 57
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 74 Low: 58
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 49
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 46
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 56
.