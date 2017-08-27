Storm Team 27: Partly sunny for the second half of the weekend

PANERATHON WEATHER:

Skies will be partly sunny this morning. Temperatures will be climbing out of the 50s into the 60s by late morning. A light East wind.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For the rest of the weekend temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Sunday. Monday there is a slight chance for rain but the chance for showers increases into Tuesday.

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated sprinkle. (10%)

High: 78

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated shower (20%)

Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower. (10%)

High: 75

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 72 Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 75 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 74 Low: 58

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 56