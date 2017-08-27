Storm Team 27: Partly sunny to start the week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

There is a chance for rain this week but there is a big question on if Harvey will have an effect on the Valley’s weather. I am confident that Monday will be dry for most of us and there will be a chance for rain on Tuesday. We will see if the rain chances for both Wednesday and Thursday increase with the chance of more moisture from Harvey.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 76

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated shower (20%)

Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 73

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 59

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 57