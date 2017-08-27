William R. “Bill” Reynolds Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – William R. “Bill” Reynolds, 87, of State Route 45, passed away at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Reynolds was born on September 8, 1929 in West Point, Ohio, a son of the late Floyd and Alice (Wolf) Reynolds and had lived his entire life in this area.

Bill worked for the Corrugated Box Company for ten years, then he worked as a high lift operator for the Ohio Department of Transportation for ten years, retiring in 1977.

He was the founder of the former Lisbon Community Church, which is now the Lord’s Community Church of East Liverpool.

He also coached and was associated with the West Point Little League Baseball Association for over 30 years.

William was also an avid woodworker.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Twanda Sue (Barnes) Reynolds, whom he married on February 26, 1951; daughter, Karen (Bill) Stock of Lisbon; son, Rick Reynolds of West Point; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, Robert, Floyd, and Chuck Reynolds and sisters, Lillian Cusick and Elizabeth Chamberlain.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with the Rev. Jay Radman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30 at the funeral home.

