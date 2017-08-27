Youngstown City Schools team with local groups for back-to-school fun

To qualify for the bike raffle, students must be registered at the school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District is teaming with The Red Zone and City Kids Care for a series of back-to-school cookouts and bicycle giveaways.

The Red Zone and City Kids Care will raffle off 800 bicycles between each YCSD elementary school.

Students and their families will be able to meet the school principals — who will speak at the events — and some other personnel to enjoy a cookout. Red Zone co-founder and college football standout Maurice Clarett will also speak.

Events planned for this week include:

  • Monday from 4-6 p.m. at Taft
  • Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Rayen Early College Intermediate School
  • Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at Wilson
  • Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Bunn
  • Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at McGuffey
  • Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Williamson
  • Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Volney
  • Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Kirkmere

The Red Zone is a social service organization that provides mental health and counseling services. City Kids Care is a non-profit organization aimed at serving youth through fun events and giveaways.

