Akron police chief resigns at mayor’s request

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Officials say the chief of police in Akron has resigned at the request of the mayor.

The city announced the sudden departure of Chief James Nice on Sunday. Mayor Dan Horrigan’s office declined to say why Nice’s resignation was requested, but said more details will be offered at a Monday news conference.

City Council President Marilyn Keith tells the Akron Beacon Journal she was “very surprised” by the weekend announcement. She said she is not aware of the mayor’s reasoning for the move.

Maj. Kenneth Ball has been named to lead the department as the mayor searches for a replacement.

Nice had been chief since 2011. Before that, he worked for the FBI.

The Beacon Journal says Nice did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Mayor Horrigan will be holding a press conference Monday, August 28 to discuss Nice’s departure.

