Big 22 Contenders – Week One

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week One of the high school football season is in the books, and there were some impressive season opening performances. Here’s a few of the early contenders for our Big 22.

We begin with Western Reserve and their Thursday night showdown with Columbiana. The Blue Devils scored on their first offensive snap, when Ohio State recruit Jack Cappabianca raced 69 yards for a touchdown. The Devil’s senior rushed for 113 yards on just 9 carries. Cappabianca scored twice and made his presence felt on defense with 3 tackles, and 2 sacks.

Struthers junior Willie Mitchell had a big game on Friday night. The Wildcats running back ran for 105 yards, and scored three times in their 33 point win over Liberty.

And what a weekend for South Range. The Raiders opened their new stadium, with a win over rival Springfield thanks in part to Peyton Remish. The senior tailback carried it 23 times for 196 yards, and a touchdown, and added a few big hits on defense.