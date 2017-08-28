Big 22 Contenders – Week One

Jack Cappabianca, Willie Mitchell, and Peyton Remish headline our Week One Big 22 Contenders

By Published: Updated:
Western Reserve's Jack Cappabianca rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Devils rolled past Columbiana on Thursday night.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week One of the high school football season is in the books, and there were some impressive season opening performances. Here’s a few of the early contenders for our Big 22.

We begin with Western Reserve and their Thursday night showdown with Columbiana. The Blue Devils scored on their first offensive snap, when Ohio State recruit Jack Cappabianca raced 69 yards for a touchdown. The Devil’s senior rushed for 113 yards on just 9 carries. Cappabianca scored twice and made his presence felt on defense with 3 tackles, and 2 sacks.

Struthers junior Willie Mitchell had a big game on Friday night. The Wildcats running back ran for 105 yards, and scored three times in their 33 point win over Liberty.

And what a weekend for South Range. The Raiders opened their new stadium, with a win over rival Springfield thanks in part to Peyton Remish. The senior tailback carried it 23 times for 196 yards, and a touchdown, and added a few big hits on defense.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s