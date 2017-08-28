Columbiana Co. girl with wish to meet WKBN weathermen passes away

WKBN will remember Kasey Mikes for her fighting spirit and positive attitude

Kasey Mikes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is saddened to report that 11-year-old Kasey Mikes, who visited our studio at the end of July, has passed away.

The Kensington girl was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable brain tumor last year. She underwent chemotherapy and about 30 rounds of radiation.

Her mother, Holly, said it was a dream come true for Kasey to meet WKBN Meteorologists Paul Wetzl and Rich Morgan. She loved watching the weather and on July 24, was able to tour the studio.

Kasey was presented with a Storm Team 27 Junior Meteorologist certificate.

Our WKBN family will remember her for her fighting spirit and positive attitude.

