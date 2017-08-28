Donna J. (Brown) Russo Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – On Monday, August 28, 2017, Donna J. (Brown) Russo, age 80, passed away in Shepard of the Valley – Niles.

She was born on October 16, 1936 in Akron, Ohio to Wilbert and Leatha (Doyle) Brown.

Donna is survived by her children, Ramona Rodhe of Garrettsville, Ohio, Tom (Rose) Riley of Surprise, Arizona, Cheryl Green of Phoenix, Arizona, Donald (Barb) Riley of Bergholz, Ohio; brother, Tom (Marge) Brown of Mesa, Arizona, Jerry (Sharen) Brown of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; son-in-law, Ernie Miller of Austintown, Ohio; twelve grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Russo; daughter, Deb Miller and former husband, Myles Riley.

Donna worked as a book keeper for many years retiring from the VFW where she also volunteered a great amount of time for their Ladies Auxiliary and its National Children’s Home in Michigan.

A private burial will take place in Edinburg Cemetery in Portage County, Ohio.

A public Memorial Service will be held and announced shortly.

Arrangements by ​Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. ​

