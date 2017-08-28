Driver who hit, killed woman by Southern Park Mall gets maximum sentence

Matthew Wilson was sentenced to six months in jail, with a five-year driver's license suspension

Matthew Wilson

Police said Wilson was driving his pick-up truck when he slammed into Judy Dailey as she was walking near JCPenney in November. She later died at the hospital.

Last month, Wilson’s family said he suffered from seizures and had one before the crash.

Dailey’s family questioned why he wasn’t taking his seizure medication at the time of the crash, saying he was “playing Russian Roulette with all of society.”

WKBN spoke with Dailey’s family in court on Monday for their reaction to Wilson’s sentence. Tune into WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. for that story. 

