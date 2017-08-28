Former Campbell police chief sentenced on criminal charges

Related Coverage Former Campbell police chief facing criminal charges after investigation

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell’s former police chief was sentenced Monday afternoon after pleading guilty to several misdemeanor charges.

Drew Rauzan was sentenced to one year of probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000. He will not be able to be a police officer anymore, surrendering his Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certification, and he will have to report to the bar association and Supreme Court of Ohio, where he could face additional punishment.

Prosecutors say Drew Rauzan used a police database to look up information on people for his personal use. The investigation into the chief’s actions was conducted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Police began looking into the Rauzan’s actions after a woman filed a complaint against him.

WKBN contacted Rauzan for a statement and is waiting to hearing back.