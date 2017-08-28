Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted in Columbiana County on rape charge

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man, wanted on rape charges in Columbiana County.

Robert Graffius, 40, has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous, according to U.S. Marshals.

He’s described as a white man, approximately 5’11” tall and 240 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information on his whereabouts should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.