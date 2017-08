NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Gander Mountain store in Niles closed its doors on Sunday.

There was a sign posted on the front door about its closure, but Cafaro Company, which owns the building, said it has not been notified about a permanent closure.

Camping World — which is taking over the building — hasn’t given plans for the future.

At least Gander Mountain 70 stores are expected to stay open, despite liquidation sales to get rid of inventory.