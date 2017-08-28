Girard crime activity: Man accused of running with baby ‘like a football’

Saturday, August 19

11:44 p.m. — 500 block of E. Prospect St., Robert Arrowood, Jr., arrested and charged with endangering children. A woman reported that Arrowood freaked out and took off with their 10-month-old baby. A friend of the woman told police that he believed Arrowood was under the influence of drugs because he had been awake for several days and had been acting strangely, according to a police report. Police found Arrowood near N. Market and W. Kline streets, carrying the child like a football, also according to the report. A witness said Arrowood was acting erratically in the parking lot of the Laundry Basket, at one point, losing control of the baby and putting the baby on the ground. He said Arrowood had also been hiding behind the dumpster. He denied using drugs and told police that a man had a gun.

Monday, August 21

7:13 a.m. — S. State St. and Crumlin Ave., a young boy was spotted on the streets near Jib Jab. A worker in the area took him to the restaurant, fearing he would be hit by a car. Police said the boy was being watched by his 14-year-old brother, who had fallen asleep.

1:39 p.m. — 300 block of Wilson Ave., Tyren Lee Jethrow, arrested and charged with criminal trepass, drug abuse and possessing criminal tools. Police said Jethrow was spotted with a piece of metal, trying to pry open the door to a home. He told police that his sister lived in the home and he was trying to get items that he left there. Jethrow’s sister told police that Jethrow was not permitted to be at the home at that time, according to a police report. Police said he had marijuana in his pocket.

11:30 p.m. — 300 block of E. Kline St., reported theft of a cell phone charger, pills and a GPS from an unlocked vehicle.

Tuesday, August 22

8:30 a.m. — 400 block of Joan Ave., a woman reported that someone broke into her shed overnight but did not take any items. The woman found the broken handle and lock on the ground.

Wednesday, August 23

8:34 a.m. — 700 block of E. Prospect St., a gym teacher at Girard Intermediate School reported that an exercise mat had been stolen. He was receiving video surveillance of the area.

Thursday, August 24

1:05 p.m. — 100 block of Hazel St., a man reported seeing a white truck dumping on a lot across from his home. Police found three piles of chipped wood on the property but were unable to find the property owner.

7:30 p.m. — 1000 block of Tod Ave, a man reported that someone entered his home and stole his wife’s purse that was hanging on their bedroom door. The door had been left unlocked.

10:25 p.m. — 100 block of S. Ward Ave., William Pattinson, charged with disorderly conduct. Police received a complaint that Pattinson had parked behind a vehicle, preventing it from leaving. Pattinson told police that he had posted a “no parking” sign across from his house to “reserve” his spot because there is no additional parking. Police said that was not permissible on a public road and the man was legally parked.

Friday, August 25

1:50 p.m. — 200 block of Hazel St., a woman said a man wearing a Spectrum Cable shirt came to her house, trying to sell her service. She asked if he had a permit to solicit, to which he said yes. The woman said she declined and believed that the man left. Later, she found him on the side of the home. She said he told her that he was making sure she was not receiving any free service. When he left, she said she discovered that her cable line to her DirecTV satellite had been cut, according to a police report.

Saturday, August 26

Noon — 800 block of N. Highland Ave., a man reported that his guns were missing from his home. He gave police the name of a suspect that he believed had taken the weapons.

2:30 p.m. — 400 block of N. State St., police were called to the former IGA supermarket for a report of two kids on the roof. Police found two boys who said they used the fence gate to climb onto the roof, according to a police report. The Girard Fire Department was called to get them off the roof and they were released to their parents.

Sunday, August 27

2:16 a.m. — 500 block of North Ave., Christopher Gause, arrested and charged with expired plates, fictitious plates, possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. Timothy Lambert, charged with wrongful entrustment and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police stopped a vehicle that had an invalid registration sticker, according to a police report. Police said a search of the vehicle revealed suspected crack cocaine, pills, drug items and marijuana flakes. Police said further charges may be pending after lab tests of the suspected drugs.

3:13 p.m. — 400 block of Plymouth Ave., Sandra Freeman, charged with receiving stolen property. Police received a report that four sections of decorative fencing had been stolen from a backyard. Police said the fencing was found in plain view outside of a home on Trumbull Ave., where Freeman lived.

