How would the Valley handle excessive rain? Quite well, actually



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The flooding in Houston has many people asking if we are prepared to deal with too much rain? Could the Mahoning and Shenango Rivers overflow and flood the downtowns of Youngstown, Warren and Sharon?

It’s possible, but flood control measures from the days of steel are still in place. So the past has set us up for the future.

“We’re about as prepared as you can possible be to handle any kind of weather event,” said Doug Krider, Army Corps of Engineers.

It was quiet Monday afternoon around the dam at Trumbull County’s Mosquito Lake.

While Mosquito is today known for recreation, when it was finished in 1944, it’s primary purpose was flood control.

And the weather-preparedness in the Valley can be traced back over 100 years to the Great Flood of 1913.

“Which was Easter Sunday that year and it didn’t let up for four days,” Bill Lawson of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society said.

The 1913 flood closed and damaged the steel mills that lined the Mahoning River through Youngstown.

With pressure from the area’s steel industry, over the next 50 years, a series of dams were built to prevent flooding.

Today, Berlin Lake, Lake Milton, Kirwan Reservoir, Mosquito Lake and Shenango Reservoir all encircle the Youngstown area. The flooding-prevention infrastructure is among the best you’ll find anywhere.

The flow of water through the dams is regulated by the Army Corps of Engineers.

“Then we can lower or raise the reservoir levels with the gates here at the control towers,” Krider said.

Lake Milton was the first one built in 1917 — Kirwan the last in 1966.

Over the years, it’s estimated that $3 billion in flood damage has been prevented.

Although big steel is long gone, the flood controls it left behind remains.

“I would say that they’re partially responsible for these reservoirs being here,” Lawson said.

Storm Team 27 Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl called the chances of the Valley getting 25 inches of rain during one event virtually impossible, because the remnants of tropical storms that make it to Youngstown are usually dying. He also said that the jet stream at this latitude would push any storm along and not allow it to linger for several days.