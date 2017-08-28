Howard G. Smith, Sr. Obituary

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Howard G. Smith, Sr., age 71 of Paris Township entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 28, 2017 at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

Howard was born January 11, 1946 in Ravenna the son of the late Howard Luther and Juanita Emmeline (Jenkins) Smith.

He has lived in Paris Township most of his life.

Howard graduated from Southeast High School in 1964.

He went to work in the maintenance department at GM Lordstown in 1966. He was employed at GM for 42 years retiring in 2008.

Howard married the former Denise L. Bielik on September 15, 1984. Howard and Denise have been blessed with 32 years of marriage.

Howard enjoyed hunting and canoe trips down the Ohio River. He canoed the entire length of the Ohio River in 66 days. Howard helped build and maintained the Paris ball fields.

Loving memories of Howard will be carried on by his wife, Denise L. Smith of Paris Township; daughters, Kelli (Jeff) Lock and Jennifer (Shane) Kuberry both of Paris Township; his son, Joshua (Samantha) Smith of Deerfield; daughter-in-law, Yolanda Smith of Puerto Rico; grandchildren, Todd (Christina) Hemberger, Jr., Howard V. Smith, Tyler Hemberger, Shawn Smith, Caleb Kuberry and great-grandchildren, Dane Smith, Paxton Hemberger and Addison Hemberger.

Howard was preceded in death by his son, Howard Gale Smith, Jr. and half-brother, Charles A. Martz.

A Masonic Service will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Calling hours will follow from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to his family online, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

