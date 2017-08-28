I-80 westbound ramp to Route 711 closed for road widening

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The ramp from Interstate 80 westbound to State Route 711 will be closed for road widening.

The closure begins Monday night. The ramp will remain closed through mid-November for a road-widening project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The detour will be I-80 westbound to SR 193 to Gypsy Lane (until further notice).

Two lanes of I-80 will be maintained in the both directions, however, drivers traveling on I-80 westbound will be crossed over onto I-80 eastbound via a crossover condition.

The I-80 westbound ramp to US 422 is closed through mid-September. The detour is I-80 westbound to Salt Springs Rd. to I-80 eastbound.

According to ODOT, the following closures are also in effect:

The ramp from I-80 eastbound to SR 11 northbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is I-680 southbound to SR 711 northbound to SR 11 northbound.

The ramp from SR 711 northbound to I-80 eastbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is SR 711 northbound to Gypsy Lane to SR 193 northbound to I-80 eastbound.

The ramp from US 422 to I-80 westbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is US 422 to SR 711 southbound to I-680 northbound to I-80 westbound.

The ramp from SR 11 southbound to I-80 eastbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is SR 711 southbound to Gypsy Lane eastbound to SR 193/Belmont Ave.