I-80 westbound ramp to Route 711 closed for road widening

The closure begins Monday night and will remain in effect through mid-November

By Published:
Road Closed Generic

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The ramp from Interstate 80 westbound to State Route 711 will be closed for road widening.

The closure begins Monday night. The ramp will remain closed through mid-November for a road-widening project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The detour will be I-80 westbound to SR 193 to Gypsy Lane (until further notice).

Two lanes of I-80 will be maintained in the both directions, however, drivers traveling on I-80 westbound will be crossed over onto I-80 eastbound via a crossover condition.

The I-80 westbound ramp to US 422 is closed through mid-September. The detour is I-80 westbound to Salt Springs Rd. to I-80 eastbound.

According to ODOT, the following closures are also in effect:

  • The ramp from I-80 eastbound to SR 11 northbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is I-680 southbound to SR 711 northbound to SR 11 northbound.
  • The ramp from SR 711 northbound to I-80 eastbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is SR 711 northbound to Gypsy Lane to SR 193 northbound to I-80 eastbound.
  • The ramp from US 422 to I-80 westbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is US 422 to SR 711 southbound to I-680 northbound to I-80 westbound.
  • The ramp from SR 11 southbound to I-80 eastbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is SR 711 southbound to Gypsy Lane eastbound to SR 193/Belmont Ave.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s