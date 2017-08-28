Joanne Marie (Horvath) Budner Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Joanne Marie (Horvath) Budner, age 76, of Salem, Ohio, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2017, in McDonald, Pennsylvania.

Joanne was born March 27, 1941 in Haydentown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Joseph H. and Anna V. (Baranek) Horvath.

She attended college at California State College where she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree with Dual Certification in Elementary and Special Education. She then went on to attend West Virginia University for graduate work. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma (Tri-Sigma) Sorority.

She married Eugene Robert Budner on August 5, 1972, at SS Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance, Pennsylvania.

She taught for Butler County, Pennsylvania in the South Butler School District as a special education teacher for niune years, also taught for Columbiana County (Ohio) Educational Service Center as a substitute special education teacher for seven years.

Joanne was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem, Ohio.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Eugene R. Budner; her three children, Maria, Melissa and Eugene; her brother, Joseph and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph H. Horvath and mother, Anna V. (Baranek) Horvath.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem, Ohio.

Calling hours will also be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2017 at the Dean C. Whitmarsh Funeral Home in Fairchance, Pennsylvania.

A prayer transfer will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 2, 2017 and the Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the SS. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church, 50 N. Morgantown St., Fairchance, Pennsylvania.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fairchance, Pennsylvania.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

