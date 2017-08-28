Joseph W. Dohar Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A divine liturgy of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road in Youngstown, with Chorbishop Michael Kail and Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa officiating, for Joseph W. Dohar, 76, who died on Monday afternoon, August 28, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on January 9, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Albert and Kamile (Jaboor) Dohar.

“Joe” was a graduate of Ursuline High School and was named All City Football in 1959. He than attended Youngstown State University where he also played football.

Joe had retired from General Motors as a supervisor.

He was affectionately known as “Uncle Joe” to many at the Gold Exchange where he helped for numerous years.

He was a lifelong member of St. Maron Church, the Knights of St. Maron, the NAM and was a Massabki Medal winner.

Joe was married to the former, Audrey Grossi, whom he married on November 10, 1962 and whom later died on September 1, 2009.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Daneen Dohar of Ashtabula; two sons, Daniel (Lorye) of Vermillion and Damon (Nicole) of Mineral Ridge and five grandchildren, Tyler, Brooke, Charlotte, DeAngelo and Delaney.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Beshara; four brothers, Albert, Richard, John and Ray Dohar.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 31 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel and on Friday, September 1 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the church.

A service of incense will be officiated by the Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa on Friday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In memory of Joe, contributions may be made to the Audrey Dohar Memorial Scholarship Fund Inc.