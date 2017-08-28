Kasich-Hickenlooper ticket? Rumors circulate on 2020 presidential run



WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Ohio Governor John Kasich is shutting down rumors that he may run for president in 2020 as an independent on a unity ticket with Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Kasich and Hickenlooper have been working together on healthcare and other issues. Both politicians have been vocal opponents of various aspects of the healthcare overhaul.

But, Kasich told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday that he is not looking to join Hickenlooper in a fight for the White House. Kasich said the answer is no, adding that people wouldn’t even be able to pronounce their “Kasich-Hickenlooper” campaign name and that it wouldn’t fit on a bumper sticker anyways.

Hickenlooper also denounced the rumors, tweeting that working together doesn’t have to lead to a political marriage.