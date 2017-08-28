Lemuel “Lem” W. Wansley Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Suddenly on Monday, August 28, 2017, Lemuel “Lem” W. Wansley, age 73, of Niles, Ohio passed away at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born on November 25, 1943 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Lem is survived by beloved wife, Barbara (Coy) Wansley of Niles, Ohio; children, Christopher (Amy) Whitacre of Tappahannock, Vrginia, Amanda (Dustin) Coffman of Toronto, Ohio, Shane (Lora) Whitacre of East Palestine, Ohio; grandchildren, Kara, Leila, London and many nieces and nephews.

Family to receive friends on Friday, September 1, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 6:30 p.m. in the Niles Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

