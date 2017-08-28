Mary Ann Vekasy Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mary Ann Vekasy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 1 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Mary Ann passed Monday afternoon, August 28 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her family.

Mary Ann was born October 13, 1937 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Wanda (Sokol) Marinke

Mary Ann graduated from Beaver Falls High School and retired in 1982 from the Banking industry where she had been a teller, secretary and worked in the payroll department.

She loved playing cards and spending time with her family.

She was a long time member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

She is survived by her sons, Raymond and Thomas; daughter-in-law, Suzanne; grandchildren, Thomas (Megan) and Taylor (who loving nicknamed her Grammybubs) Michelle, Michael and brother, John (Wanda) Marinke.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Albert who died December 27, 2016 and sister, Helen Joni Vale.

She will be missed by her furry grandchildren, Elliott, Isaac, Kuro and Luna.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the nurses of the transfusion center at Northside Medical, the nurses at the Hope Center and the staff at the Cleveland Clinic

Family and friends may call from 9:30 -11:00 a.m. at the church prior to mass on Friday, September 1.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.