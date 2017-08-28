Non-flyers again have access to Pittsburgh airport Airmall

IMPERIAL, Pa. (AP) – The Airmall at Pittsburgh International Airport is accessible to non-flyers for the first time since stringent security enacted following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The Airmall, a collection of shops and restaurants, has been off-limits to all but ticketed passengers since then except on special occasions. When the airport opened in 1992 the Airmall was touted as a major feature, and attracted non-flying shoppers because prices in its businesses are audited to ensure they’re not higher than those charged by similar outlets elsewhere in Allegheny County.

The airport has two terminals. The landside terminal is where passengers and others go through security. A subway takes them to the airside terminal where flights depart and the Airmall is located.

Non-flyers who now want to shop at the Airmall must go through security and get a special pass.

