Ohio police officer indicted on rape charges

A grand jury indicted Justin Sanderson on 21 charges including gross sexual imposition, rape, sexual battery and kidnapping

WDTN, Paul Rodzinka Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is holding a news conference Monday to discuss the case of a Phillipsburg police officer that was jailed for alleged rape in July.

Justin Sanderson was released from custody and had not been formally charged.

Monday, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Sanderson on 21 charges including gross sexual imposition, rape, sexual battery, kidnapping and unauthorized use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway.

According to Vandalia Police, Sanderson was wearing his Phillipsburg Police uniform and had his police cruiser parked at a hotel parking lot at the time of the incident.

One woman filed the sexual assault report Monday, July 3.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s