Ohio police officer indicted on rape charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is holding a news conference Monday to discuss the case of a Phillipsburg police officer that was jailed for alleged rape in July.

Justin Sanderson was released from custody and had not been formally charged.

Monday, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Sanderson on 21 charges including gross sexual imposition, rape, sexual battery, kidnapping and unauthorized use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway.

According to Vandalia Police, Sanderson was wearing his Phillipsburg Police uniform and had his police cruiser parked at a hotel parking lot at the time of the incident.

One woman filed the sexual assault report Monday, July 3.