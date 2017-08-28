OVI checkpoint in Youngstown turns violent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngtown was charged after police say he became combative during at an OVI checkpoint Friday night.

According to a police report, Glenn Wilson-Grandy, 28, was a passenger in a vehicle that drove through an OVI checkpoint at Glenwood Avenue and Playhouse Lane.

After being commanded to stop several times, the driver finally stopped and officers approached the car and found that Wilson-Grandy was in possession of open container of beer, the report stated.

Officers also noted that a small child was unrestrained in the backseat.

During the stop, police say Wilson-Grandy became irate and was continually combative with officers, refusing to get out of the car. At one point, police say Wilson-Grandy threw a bottle at them.

After a struggle, officers were able to handcuff Wilson-Grandy and place him in a cruiser.

According to the report, officers found a Suboxone strip in Wilson-Grandy’s wallet and an open beer bottle on the passenger side floor of the car. He is charged with having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, assault on police, drug possession and resisting arrest.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not named in the police report, was issued a citation for improper child restraint.

An officer suffered a cut to his hand while trying subdue Wilson-Grandy, the report stated.