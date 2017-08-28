Photo shows dogs left behind as family escapes Houston floodwaters

Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston A post shared by Ed Lavandera (@edlavacnn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — A heartbreaking picture taken by a CNN reporter covering the flooding in Houston, Texas shows the tough decision one family had to make while fleeing their flooded home.

CNN National Correspondent Ed Lavandera snapped this photo showing two dogs sitting in a boat while everything around them is flooded. The family had to evacuate the rising floodwaters, but they weren’t able to take their two dogs with them.

Lavandera later provided an update on his Instagram post, saying, “I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can.”

Harvey continues to pound the Texas Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service predicts that Brazos waters could rise to 59 feet, three feet above 2016 records and what Herbert called an “800-year flood level.” That amount of water would top the levees and carries a threat of levee failure.