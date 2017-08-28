Photos: Hurricane Harvey hits Texas coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Harvey, the most fearsome hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade, came ashore late Friday about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 storm.
The slow-moving storm has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas, evacuating thousands of people.
