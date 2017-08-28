Roads closed in Weathersfield Township due to gas leak

The crews were working in the area of Youngstown Warren Road and Robbins Avenue when they hit a gas line

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Roads in Weathersfield Township are being shut down after crews hit a gas line while digging.

The crews were working in the area of Youngstown Warren Road and Robbins Avenue, according to Trumbull County Dispatch. They were called around 10:40 a.m. Monday.

The roads around the area are shut down while crews work to repair the line.

Dominion Energy was notified about the leak.

WKBN is heading out to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at noon. 

