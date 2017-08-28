Ruth Ann Shaw Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Ruth Ann Shaw, age 78, died on Monday, August 28, 2017.

She was born on November 19, 1938 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nora (Rhinehart) and John Ross.

Mrs. Shaw was a 1956 graduate of Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Pennsylvania.

On February 23, 1957 she married James E. Shaw, Sr.

She worked as an inspector for Bescast Inc. of Willoughby, Ohio, retiring in 1994.

Formerly of Willoughby, Ohio, Mrs. Shaw moved to Andover in 2002 and she wintered in Florida.

Mrs. Shaw enjoyed gardening, line dancing, spending time with her family and was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, James E. Shaw, Sr.; her daughter, Lori Lewanski; two sisters, Mary Lou George and Amy Meuller and a brother, Harry “Buddy” Ross.

Survivors include her son, James E. Shaw, Jr. and his wife, Susan (Nee Pappas) of Euclid, Ohio; two sisters, Lois Zalom and Dolly Fenner; a brother, Richard Ross and wife, Donna; four grandchildren, Jimmy, Brian, Cassandra and Michael; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kaelyn, Colten and Emma and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held by the family.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover where an online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.