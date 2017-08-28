Stephen J. Stefan, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Stephen J. Stefan, Sr., 84, of Warren, passed away Monday, August 28, 2017, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born April 17, 1933, in Windber, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Elias) Stefan.

Mr. Stefan retired as a plumber and pipe fitter at Packard Electric Corporation after 25 years and then for the last ten years, for Simco Corporation at North Berry Colony apartments.

He was a member of St. John Paul II Parish, where he was active and did volunteer work.

Stephen was also a member of the Knights of Columbus council 819 in Warren and enjoyed wood working, painting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Catherine J. (Richnavsky) Stefan of Warren, whom he married October 29, 1955; two daughters, Sharon (Paul) Lies of Raleigh, North Carolina and Catherine (CK) Simensen of Dayton; two sons, Stephen (Marcie) Stefan, Jr. and Curtis (Lisa) Stefan both of Del Ray Beach, Florida. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Marchek, Ashley (Nick) Vicen, Brittany Foster, Stephen (Carlissa) Stefan III, Logan Stefan and Zachary Stefan; as well as a brother, Frank Stefan and one sister, Irene Muscardelli.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and John Stefan and sisters, Anna Wyenski, Mary Papinachak, Elizabeth Khula.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Paul II Church at 420 North Street NW, Warren, Ohio 44483, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2017, where Rev. Christopher Henyk will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 1, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N Park Avenue Warren, OH 44481 where the Knights of Columbus council 819 will stand vigil and also 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 2 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Comments may be posted at carlwhall.com.

The family requests that monetary contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road Suite 270, Cleveland, Ohio 44125, in his memory.