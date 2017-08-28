Storm Team 27: A dry start to the workweek

By Published:


WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
There is a chance for rain this week but there is a big question on if Harvey will have an effect on the Valley’s weather. I am confident that Monday will be dry for most of us and there will be a chance for rain on Tuesday. We will see if the rain chances for both Wednesday and Thursday increase with the chance of more moisture from Harvey.

FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny.
High: 76

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated shower (20%)
Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 73

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 76   Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 73   Low: 59

Friday:  Mostly sunny.
High: 68   Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly  sunny.
High: 74   Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 80   Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 77   Low: 68

