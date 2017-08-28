Storm Team 27: A dry start to the workweek

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
There is a chance for rain this week but there is a big question on if Harvey will have an effect on the Valley’s weather. I am confident that Monday will be dry for most of us and there will be a chance for rain on Tuesday. We will see if the rain chances for both Wednesday and Thursday increase with the chance of more moisture from Harvey.
FORECAST
Today: Becoming partly sunny.
High: 76
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated shower (20%)
Low: 59
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 73
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 57
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 59
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 48
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 46
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 80 Low: 57
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 77 Low: 68
