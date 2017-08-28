Storm Team 27: A stray shower possible today

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the week. A few isolated showers are possible today. Rain chances increase on Tuesday with the chance for a few showers. The holiday weekend is looking nice with sunny skies Friday and Saturday. Rain chances increase into the second half of the weekend.
FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers. (20%)
High: 76
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated shower (20%)
Low: 59
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 73
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 57
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 59
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 48
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 46
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 80 Low: 57
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 77 Low: 68
