Storm Team 27: A stray shower possible today

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the week. A few isolated showers are possible today. Rain chances increase on Tuesday with the chance for a few showers. The holiday weekend is looking nice with sunny skies Friday and Saturday. Rain chances increase into the second half of the weekend.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers. (20%)

High: 76

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated shower (20%)

Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 73

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 59

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 80 Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 77 Low: 68