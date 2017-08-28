Storm Team 27: A stray shower possible today

By Published:

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the week. A few isolated showers are possible today. Rain chances increase on Tuesday with the chance for a few showers. The holiday weekend is looking nice with sunny skies Friday and Saturday. Rain chances increase into the second half of the weekend.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers. (20%)
High: 76

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated shower (20%)
Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 73

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 76   Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 73   Low: 59

Friday:  Mostly sunny.
High: 68   Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly  sunny.
High: 74   Low: 46

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 80   Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)
High: 77   Low: 68

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s