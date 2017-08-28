Three arrested during OVI checkpoint in Youngstown

The checkpoint was held at Glenwood Avenue and Playhouse Lane in Youngstown on Friday night

By Published: Updated:
DUI, OVI Checkpoint Arrest Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Friday night in Youngstown.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint at Glenwood Avenue and Playhouse Lane.

A total of 356 vehicles passed through, 13 of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers made three arrests, including one that turned violent.

The checkpoint and saturation patrol resulted in the following:

  • Two arrests for OVI
  • One arrest for assault and resisting arrest
  • Four summonses for driving under suspension
  • One summons for drug abuse
  • One summons for open container
  • Two citations for child restraint
  • One citation for red light
  • One citation for illegal U-turn
  • One citation for driving upon closed road
  • One citation for expired license plates

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s