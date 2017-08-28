Toddler dropped off at Youngstown Police Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Children Services said an 18-month-old was dropped off at the Youngstown Police Station on Monday.

Police called caseworkers to come pick up the child, who they said was dropped off by a babysitter.

They have no information on who the little girl is or who dropped her off.

If you know who the child is or have any other information, call Youngstown police at 330-747-7911 or Mahoning County Children Services at 330-941-8888.

This is a developing story. WKBN 27 First News is working to get more information. Check back here and watch First News at 6 p.m. for the latest.

