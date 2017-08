YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Mahoning County Jail, facing rape charges.

Termaine McCall, 39, was arrested on Friday.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted McCall on three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of domestic violence.

According to the indictment, the crimes happened between May 1, 2015 and February 8, 2017. McCall is accused of raping a victim who is now 12 years old.