Work underway to bring new gas station to Boardman

The former eye doctor's office and phone repair building was torn down at the corner of California Avenue and US-224

Monday, the former eye doctor's office and phone repair service building was torn down at the corner of California Avenue and US-224.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work has started to bring a new gas station to Boardman.

The project does not have a zoning permit yet nor any permits to start building. The township expects a submission involving a number of land parcels soon.

Giant Eagle wants to build a new GetGo gas station on the property.

WKBN 27 First News has been covering this planned project since 2014.

