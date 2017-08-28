Youngstown mayor stalls removal of fire truck amid funding issues

Youngstown Mayor John McNally is looking at other ways to save money, rather than remove a truck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown decided to delay plans to get rid of a truck at the Youngstown Fire Department’s #2 station.

The announcement was made on Monday by Youngstown Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 312.

The union said following last week’s Safety Council Committee Meeting, Youngstown Mayor John McNally is now looking at other ways to save money. The decision to remove the truck was questioned by council members who wanted to pull from other budgets, rather than make cuts to the fire department.

Local Fire Union President Tony Ciccone told WKBN that the result would be slower response times and less fire coverage.

Monday, he said he was pleased with McNally’s decision.

“It is encouraging to see Council members reject the temptation to remedy budget shortfalls with cuts to safety,” he said. “We look forward to working with the Mayor and Council to identify potential funding to help keep these firefighters on the trucks ready to respond to help our city,” Ciccone said.

The Youngstown Fire Department is now nearly $80,000 over budget on overtime.

