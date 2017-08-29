2017 Big 22: Alec Burzynski, Warren JFK



Question: How good can your defense be this year?

Answer: Endless possibilities. We can fill in the same shoes as last year. Simple stuff, physicality, running to the ball. I mean, it’s all the little things like gap sound like Coach Bayuk said. It’s just little things. If we get back on track, I believe we can do it.

Question: What is the key to a winning defense?

Answer: Play our style of football. Don’t let the stadium, the hype, get into heads and have us believe we’re something that we’re not. Just keep playing football, hard-nosed, and then we’ll just play it, and hopefully, we’ll come out with the W.

Question: What is your style of play?

Answer: My style is that there’s no-one on the field that can beat me. And, as long as I’m with my teammates and my teammates got my back, as I know I got theirs, then there’s nothing that can really stop us.

Question: What is your best attribute?

Answer: Being able to read defenses and coming up and making tackles, in my opinion.

Question: Is there a player that you have patterned yourself after?

Answer: Troy Polamalu. I mean, hard-nosed guy. He wasn’t the most athletic but he gave everything he’s got and he never gave up.

Question: How would being chosen for the Big 22 motivate you?

Answer: I mean, it motivates me a lot. Big 22 is like a big deal. You’re one of the best players in this area, representing your community in the valley. That means everything. To be a part of that special group is something different, something surreal.

Name: Alec Burzynski

Position: Linebacker

Grade: Senior

School: Warren JFK Eagles

