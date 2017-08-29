2017 Big 22: Ryan Thompson, Springfield

Springfield Tigers high school football Big 22 nominee

Ryan Thompson, Springfield Tigers Big 22 contender


Question: How would you describe your offensive line?
Answer: We like to play real physical, but not dirty. We just go to our steps. We don’t try to make anything special, just play our game. That’s what we’re planning on doing all season.

Question: What is your best attribute?
Answer: Probably, just my, I want to say my football IQ, just because I can tell what’s going on a lot of the time. I like to understand the full field.

Question: Is there a player that you have modeled yourself after?
Answer: On offense, it would probably be Marshall Yanda from the Baltimore Ravens just because I like the Ravens and he’s been a top tier guy offensive lineman every year. So it’s nice to see him strive and I try to follow. On defense, it would be Aaron Donald from the Rams.

Name: Ryan Thompson
Position: Offensive/Defensive Line
Grade: Senior
School: Springfield Tigers

