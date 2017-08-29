Arrieta continues strong second half, Cubs beat Pirates 4-1

Arrieta (14-8) struck out four and retired the last seven batters he faced

CHICAGO (AP) – Jake Arrieta continued his dominant second half with six innings of two-hit ball, Ben Zobrist homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Alex Avila had an RBI single and Jason Heyward added a sacrifice fly for NL Central-leading Chicago.

Arrieta (14-8) struck out four and retired the last seven batters he faced, leaving after 97 pitches with a 3-0 lead. He hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of his nine starts since the All-Star break, going 6-1 with a 1.59 ERA during that span.

Before Tuesday, Arrieta had been 0-4 with a 7.29 ERA in his last six starts against the Pirates.

John Jaso went 2 for 2 with a homer and reached in all four plate appearances for Pittsburgh.

Wade Davis got the final three outs for his 27th save in 27 chances to establish a new Cubs record for consecutive saves opportunities converted.

