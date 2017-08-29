Avoiding back to school sickness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Now that the kids are back to school, could this mean back to getting sick?

Doctors we spoke with say they’ve seen a rise in the number of visits during the first few weeks of school being back in session. So, how can students prevent that back to school plague?

One mom said she has had to bring two of her children to the urgent care this week.

“I came in earlier with my eight-year-old. It turns out he had strep throat. And you know missing Monday the second week in school bummer,” said Aimee Talbott.

She headed to OhioHealth Urgent Care in Reynoldsburg to have her 11-month-old daughter examined after her second grader came home sick.

“His throat was really bothering him, runny nose and just not being able to sleep,” Talbott said.

Dr. Glenn Williams, Medical Director of OhioHealth Urgent Care says those symptoms are common at this time of year, along with ear infections and respiratory infections.

“Certainly, we’re going to see when kids are going back to a confined space after being out for the summer and they are all together they’re sharing things, sharing desks then they are going to get more sick,” Dr. Glenn Williams.

“Everyone’s real friendly and in each other business so no doubt that had something to do with it,” said Talbott.

What is the best thing parents can do? Dr. Williams says to wash hands before eating and after using the restroom. A good 20 seconds with warm water.

“Do the ABC’s while they’re washing their hands,” Williams said. “Also, teaching them not to touch their face, their nose and their eyes. To not cough out in the open, coughing into your sleeve or sneezing.”

And ways to keep your children’s immune systems up to fight off germs.

“Making sure your children are sleeping plenty of hours at night, having a good diet a nutritious diet, make sure your children are eating breakfast. Talk to your physician because they would recommend potentially a multi vitamin each day,” says Dr. Williams.

Most importantly, Dr. Williams adds, “If you have a fever over 100.5, if they have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea you know severe cold, sore throats, don’t send them to school until you have clearance from your physician.”