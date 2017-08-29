Bo Pelini says he could “burn the tape” from last Pitt meeting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two years ago Bo Pelini made his YSU coaching debut at Heniz Field, and if you ask him, it’s a game he’d rather forget.

“I just watched that film the other day” Pelini said, “and I maybe want to burn it. That’s probably as bad of a defensive performance as I’ve been around in a while. There was some things I was like ‘oh my gosh.’ i guess I did a pretty good job until that day of blocking some of those things out of my head.”

Youngstown State and Pitt combined for 860 yards of total offense, and 82 combined points that day The Penguins lost the game 45 to 37. On Saturday, YSU will be back in Pittsburgh hoping for a much different result.

Pelini says, “Do I want a high scoring game? No, I’m a defensive guy, you never see that.”

The Penguins and Panthers will take the field this Saturday afternoon. They kickoff at Heinz Field at 1pm.