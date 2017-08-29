Bo Pelini says he could “burn the tape” from last Pitt meeting

The Penguins and Panthers will take the field this Saturday afternoon. They kickoff at Heinz Field at 1pm

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown natives Bo Pelini (YSU) and Pat Narduzzi (Pitt) shake hands before their game Saturday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two years ago Bo Pelini made his YSU coaching debut at Heniz Field, and if you ask him, it’s a game he’d rather forget.

“I just watched that film the other day” Pelini said, “and I maybe want to burn it. That’s probably as bad of a defensive performance as I’ve been around in a while. There was some things I was like ‘oh my gosh.’ i guess I did a pretty good job until that day of blocking some of those things out of my head.”

Youngstown State and Pitt combined for 860 yards of total offense, and 82 combined points that day The Penguins lost the game 45 to 37. On Saturday, YSU will be back in Pittsburgh hoping for a much different result.

Pelini says, “Do I want a high scoring game? No, I’m a defensive guy, you never see that.”

The Penguins and Panthers will take the field this Saturday afternoon. They kickoff at Heinz Field at 1pm.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s